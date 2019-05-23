Posted on May 23, 2019

Candidates file to run for local public offices

The week for candidates to file for the November election ended on May 17.

While candidates may withdraw their names on May 20, as it stood, these are the offices that Quincy Valley voters will vote on.

At the state level, Quincy’s Alex Ybarra will seek a one-year term as the state representative for parts of four counties, Kittitas, Lincoln, Yakima and Grant. Ybarra and Ellensburg’s Steve Verhey have filed as candidates in the race.

At the county level, Keven Gardner is up for a six-year term as a Grant County Fire District 3 commissioner. Curt Morris is up for re-election for a six-year term as a Port of Quincy commissioner. Both are unopposed.

Randy Zolman, Donald Condit and Bob Poindexter each seek a six-year term as commissioners of Grant County Hospital District 2, which operates Quincy Valley Medical Center. They are all running unopposed.

For Quincy School District, Chris Baumgartner and Susan Lybbert are running for re-election to four-year terms, while Henry Hernandez, who was appointed to his spot, is running for his first four-year term as school district board member. Of the three, Hernandez is the only one seeking election to an at-large position and the only one with an opponent on the ballot: Jack Foglesong has also filed to run for that post.

Four seats on the Quincy City Council are up for election. Josey Ferguson, Tom Harris, and Sonia Padron are running for re-election unopposed, while Mike McKee and Christopher “Dylan” Kling will vie for the seat now held by David Durfee Jr.

In George, two candidates are running for mayor: Gerene Nelson is running for re-election to a four-year term; and Don Entzel has also filed to run. Hector Oliva is running unopposed for council member 1, a four-year term, and Patricia Neff is running for council member 5, a four-year term, unopposed.

Carl Yeates is running for a six-year term as a Quincy Cemetery District 1 commissioner. He was appointed to the seat in January and is running unopposed.

Post-Register Staff