Posted on Oct 22, 2019

Cave B brings guests up close with the grapes

In 1980, Dr. Vincent Bryan and his wife, Carol, bought the property that the Cave B Estate Winery now resides upon. While studying in Rome, the couple recalled, the Bryans found that wine was very common; you would have a glass in between classes. Growing quite fond of wine, the Bryans traveled in southern France and Italy where they took soil samples at a few vineyards. When they returned to the States, Dr. Bryan sent the soil samples to real estate agents and asked them to find property in Washington state with similar soil. This soil was eventually found, after digging roughly 200 holes, on the land the Bryans bought. Much like the soil in the French wine country, the soil provides important nutrients to the grapes.

The grape stomping contest gets underway at the Grape Picking & Stomping Harvest Festival on Oct. 5 at Cave B Estate Winery.

Photo by Reese Olivia/For the Post-Register



Cave B Estate Winery and tasting room, southwest of Quincy, is family owned and operated. Cave B’s winemaker is the Bryans’ son-in-law, Freddy Arredondo, who is married to Cave B’s events and marketing manager, the Bryans’ daughter, Carrie Arredondo. Cave B is 100 percent a family business.

Cave B has always been fond of festivals. The first one began with just friends and family as a way to get people to drink their wine, the Bryans recalled. Since then, Cave B has put on many events.

The annual Grape Picking & Stomping Harvest Festival started out as a family-fun fall festival that involved pumpkin carving and other classic fall traditions. The festival is now centered around the focal point of Cave B: wine.

The Grape Picking & Stomping Harvest Festival is exactly what it sounds like. The guests of the Harvest Festival are made up of Cave B wine club members and newcomers.

At this year’s Harvest Festival, on Oct. 5, guests arrived in the morning and were greeted with mimosas before they were put to work picking grapes. Guests followed their grapes to the pressing area where the grapes were de-stemmed and pressed. Every step of the way the guests were taught about the winemaking process.

After press down and de-stemming, guests took a short hike to Inspiration Point, where they were treated to wine and a charcuterie board as well as a breathtaking view that overlooks the Columbia River. While at Inspiration Point, Arredondo gave a talk about the history of Cave B. From Inspiration Point, guests made their way back for lunch prepared by chef Frank Magaña. When guests finished their lunch they could participate in a grape stomping contest. The contest had three rounds, the winner of each round goes on to compete for the grand prize.

When guests finish picking grapes they take a group picture that will appear on the label of the bottles that are made with the grapes they picked, if they chose to purchase futures. With their purchase of a future bottle, guests are invited back to taste their wine in the two years it takes for it to become well rounded.

The next event at Cave B is D.A.V.E. (Deers, Angels, Very ugly Christmas sweaters, and Elves) in the CAVE. This event is a fun costume party held on Dec. 7. Like the Harvest Festival, D.A.V.E. sells out; look for tickets to go on sale on Oct. 28.

By Reese Olivia, For the Post-Register