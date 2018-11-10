Posted on Nov 9, 2018

Chamber award night strikes a chord: Column

By Dave Burgess

It was a treat to stand with Sebastian Moraga and Janette Morris of the Post-Register and accept the award for Business of the Year from the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce at its installation and awards banquet Oct. 20. Another team member, Jessica Blancas, unfortunately couldn’t be at the banquet that night.

Janet Lybbert, who until recently also worked at the Post-Register, gave the introduction for the award, telling the crowd in the Moose Lodge that she recalled when I started as editor in Quincy, I expected a slow pace. Janet was right about that – and right about how I found that documenting the life of Quincy Valley kept the Post-Register staff plenty busy.

I know my colleagues and I felt the weight of the honor, as we momentarily stood still for photos. I said it there and I’ll say it here: Thanks for the support for what we do at the Post-Register; we couldn’t do it without you.

For me the event also had added significance, as it brought up recollections of when I started in Quincy two years ago. I attended a similar Chamber event back then, on just my fifth day on the job. I knew the names of very few people at the event – actually, I had just recently succeeded in remembering the names of the newspaper staff. I recall Brian Kuest led the ceremonies as the outgoing Chamber president, and I recall the ovation given Camille Jones as she was introduced as the Chamber’s Teacher of the Year and the Washington state Teacher of the Year. That event made an impression: Quincy is a happening place.

Dial forward two years, and there I was with the newspaper staff being honored by the Chamber. Wow.

Congratulations to all the 2018 chamber award winners – you are all deserving of recognition: The Volunteer of the Year award is Shirley Zimbelman; the Lifetime Achievement award went to John and Marie Rylaarsdam; and the Teacher of the Year is Susan Rose. At the event, I was seated next to Susan and got a chance to speak with her and her husband and learn more about her good work in the local schools.

This is one of the great things about the Quincy community: It has so many involved individuals who are making it a great to live and work. Speaking for myself and the Post-Register, we are proud to be a part of this community.

Dave Burgess is the editor of The Quincy Valley Post-Register and can be contacted at news@4n5.ecc.myftpupload.com.