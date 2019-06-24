Posted on Jun 24, 2019

Chamber’s Business Expo and Job Fair promotes local businesses

Promoting local business and Quincy, the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce held its third annual Business Expo on June 11 at the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center.

The Expo’s “Get in the Game” theme urged local businesses to join in and keep the local business community lively.

“It’s a valuable event for the Quincy area,” said Julie Putnam, the chamber’s president this year, “another venue for local businesses to promote themselves.”

Chamber members supported the event, as seen in their attendance. While most vendors at the Expo were chamber members, the event was not closed off from nonmember businesses.

Participating businesses offered raffles throughout the three hours of the event, announcing winners about every 10-15 minutes. The chamber’s top raffle items were a propane fueled grill and a $100 gift certificate for Akins Fresh Market. The major sponsor of the Expo was the Port of Quincy.

One of the vendor booths attracting attention was Harvest Valley Pest Control’s. Visitors were offered samples of edible bug parts if so inclined. The business offered its services in a raffle, and it had a miniature golf putting challenge. A hole-in-one would win a $50 gift card for Barb’s Clothing and Things. The putt looked difficult, yet the Harvest Valley booth staff said some visitors had succeeded.

The Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce leadership including board members gather for a quick photo amid the fun of its Business Expo and Job Fair on June 11 at the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center. From the left: Ryan Peterson, Catalina Blancas, Cari Mathews, Glenda Bishop, John Akins II, Galen Golay, Gigi Lowry, Brent Giles, Teddy Bakke and Julie Putnam.

Photo by Dave Burgess/Post-Register



This year’s Expo also saw a couple of changes: new vendor space dividers and a job fair addition.

The job fair included four businesses: OIC of Washington, a nonprofit service agency; Legends Hospitality, which does alcohol and food concessions at Gorge Amphitheatre and had several job openings; WorkSource, an employment services agency; and SkillSource, a nonprofit providing workforce training.

The booth dividers this year had been purchased by the chamber. They are tall and draped in black fabric. Previous Expos had blue dividers borrowed from Big Bend Community College.

“Which was great – that’s how we did our first two years,” Putnam said.

The chamber’s new dividers have frames of metal tubes, and they fit together easily, she said. The chamber bought them with multiple events and uses in mind. They can also be rented out for events of other organizations.

By Dave Burgess, news@4n5.ecc.myftpupload.com