Posted on Dec 10, 2019

Choir performance coming to QHS auditorium

It seems like Christmas is coming earlier and earlier every year, but Quincy Valley Allied Arts will be on time for the holidays with their annual Christmas Choir Concert.

The concert will take place Sunday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. in the Quincy High School auditorium and run about 90 minutes, said Janelle Swapp, an organizer for the concert. Attendees will be required to donate an item to the Quincy Community Food Bank for admission.

The concert has been going on for about 15 years in Quincy and is sponsored by Quincy Valley Allied Arts, Swapp said.

Choir Director Kylie Youngren leads a vocal warmup at the start of rehearsal on Dec. 1.

“It’s become a tradition, we’ve done it for a long time,” she said. “It’s been a really beautiful thing we do at Christmas time.”

The concert will be a variety show and include instrumental performances, duets and ensembles, Swapp said. Swapp also sings in the choir and plays piano.

The amount of choir singers has fluctuated over the years, but totals around 60 to 70 people of all ages, she said. It has increased in size in recent years.

“It just keeps getting bigger and bigger and bigger because people are finding out how amazingly talented they are,” Swapp said. “It’s grown exponentially over the last two or three years.”

The concert filled the Performing Arts Center in the former Quincy High School during past performances, she said. This year, even with a bigger venue at the new high school, she expects it to fill.

“We had a huge crowd and we loved it,” Swapp said. “This year it’s a bigger auditorium, but we’re expecting a bigger crowd.”

The choir will sing a variety of Christmas songs, she said. It will start with a livelier variety, before transitioning to spiritual songs, similar to ones heard in church, later in the concert. The show concludes with Christmas carols, which audience members will be encouraged to sing along with. The choir is directed by Kylie and Riley Youngren for the third year in a row.

“We’re just so lucky to have them,” Swapp said.

By Miles King sports@qvpr.com