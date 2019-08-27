CHS grant supports Columbia Basin Junior Livestock Show
CHS SunBasin Growers, based in Quincy, recently announced a $10,000 grant to the Columbia Basin Junior Livestock Show. The money will be used to complete a resource and storage building on the show grounds in Connell, according to a press release.
“This grant will allow us to finish that project as we prepare for our show Sept. 12-14,” said Lauren Smith, a representative with the Columbia Basin Junior Livestock Show, in a press release. “As a volunteer organization, we rely on donations like this to support our goal of developing leadership skills with the more than 320 4-H and FFA exhibitors who show with us every year.”
Since 1995, the Columbia Basin Junior Livestock Show has provided 4-H and FFA members from fourth grade through high school with a place to present their projects for market, fitting and showing classes, wrapping up with a livestock auction on the last day. Older youth serve as mentors for younger members, and the show gives all youth a chance to connect with adult volunteers, business leaders and ag supporters.
“CHS is honored to give back to such a strong local organization that does so much for our youth,” said Tyson Chick, general manager of CHS SunBasin Growers, in a press release. “The future of our rural ag communities begins with our children, and organizations like Columbia Basin Junior Livestock Show are helping to build a strong future for agriculture in Washington.”
This donation was made possible through the CHS Seeds for Stewardship program, a competitive grant program that matches funds for projects in rural communities based on three core focus areas: safety and rural health care, ag leadership development, and broad community engagement. In 2019, CHS retail locations have awarded more than $95,000 in matching funds through the program, according to a press release.
Post-Register Staff