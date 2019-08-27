Posted on Aug 27, 2019

CHS grant supports Columbia Basin Junior Livestock Show

CHS SunBasin Growers, based in Quincy, recently announced a $10,000 grant to the Columbia Basin Junior Livestock Show. The money will be used to complete a resource and storage building on the show grounds in Connell, according to a press release.

“This grant will allow us to finish that project as we prepare for our show Sept. 12-14,” said Lauren Smith, a representative with the Columbia Basin Junior Livestock Show, in a press release. “As a volunteer organization, we rely on donations like this to support our goal of developing leadership skills with the more than 320 4-H and FFA exhibitors who show with us every year.”

CHS SunBasin Growers recently awarded a $10,000 grant to the Columbia Basin Junior Livestock Show. From the left are: Lauren Smith and Burl Booker, Columbia Basin Junior Livestock Show; and with CHS SunBasin Growers, Tyson Chick, general manager, Austin Davis, agronomy sales representative, Sara Hensley, energy location manager, and Don Olson, certified energy sales representative.

Submitted photo



Since 1995, the Columbia Basin Junior Livestock Show has provided 4-H and FFA members from fourth grade through high school with a place to present their projects for market, fitting and showing classes, wrapping up with a livestock auction on the last day. Older youth serve as mentors for younger members, and the show gives all youth a chance to connect with adult volunteers, business leaders and ag supporters.

“CHS is honored to give back to such a strong local organization that does so much for our youth,” said Tyson Chick, general manager of CHS SunBasin Growers, in a press release. “The future of our rural ag communities begins with our children, and organizations like Columbia Basin Junior Livestock Show are helping to build a strong future for agriculture in Washington.”

This donation was made possible through the CHS Seeds for Stewardship program, a competitive grant program that matches funds for projects in rural communities based on three core focus areas: safety and rural health care, ag leadership development, and broad community engagement. In 2019, CHS retail locations have awarded more than $95,000 in matching funds through the program, according to a press release.

Post-Register Staff