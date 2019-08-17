Posted on Aug 17, 2019

City chooses its new public works director

The city of Quincy has filled two new jobs, hired a temporary employee and needs to fill an open job as the city adds to its payroll to handle the city’s numerous building and engineering projects.

The decisions at the Quincy City Council meeting on Aug. 7 were made by a smaller group of council members than usual, as three were absent: Josey Ferguson, Luke Garrison and David Durfee Jr.

Building Official Carl Worley was named the new public works director, and the council approved the employment agreement. The city had gone without a public works director for years, but with the retirement of Maintenance Supervisor Dave Reynolds, the city is shifting job functions and roles as well as adding staff resources in the public works area. A new maintenance supervisor has not been named.

Incoming City Administrator Pat Haley said Carl Worley, who is a brother of Quincy’s mayor, Paul Worley, was the only internal applicant for the public works director job. Carl Worley will start in his new job on Aug. 16.

The council also approved an employment agreement with Jennifer Keenon – she will be the new engineering administrative assistant. This position was created to work with the public works director and city engineer.

Haley said Keenon was one of two internal applicants for the job. Previously, her job at the city was secretary/receptionist in the Public Services Building. She will remain in that building, where the engineer and public works director are.

To fill the position Keenon is leaving, the council authorized the internal posting of the secretary/receptionist job. If no internal applicant emerges in 10 days, the job will be publicly posted.

The council also approved hiring back Tim Snead as a temporary, hourly employee. City Attorney Danielle Marchant said that when former City Administrator Snead retired in June, the city lost a lot of institutional knowledge.

The agenda item stated that Snead retired at a critical time for certain city projects, such as the water reuse utility. He will return to work on that project with the job title of reuse coordinator.

Haley told the council that Snead’s work would be needed probably for about one year.

Winding down the roundabout

Two motions approved on Aug. 7 addressed the added costs of the roundabout project at the intersection of State Route 28 and 13th Avenue SW as construction was delayed for redesign work. The motions totaled about $175,000 in added project costs.

One motion was for a change order from Tommer Construction of about $70,000. Documentation with the motion stated that the change order “covers the Storm Redesign Revision dated May 17 that was required due to unforeseen utility conflicts with the bid design of storm structures and pipe.” The change order brought the city’s contract with Tommer up to $1,626,409. Shortly after that, the council OK’d a pay estimate to Tommer Construction of $929,512 for the intersection roundabout project.

The second motion approved for the added roundabout design work was for a supplemental agreement with Transportation Engineering NorthWest in the amount of almost $105,000.

A paragraph in the documentation provided with the agenda describes the delay in the roundabout project and the cause of the stormwater redesign: “Coordination with Tommer Construction, City of Quincy and WSDOT as existing utilities uncovered during construction were found to differ from location and elevation noted in field surveys, and as-built records. The proposed storm drainage collection and piping conflicts with the field-identified irrigation tailwater pipe, industrial wastewater forcemain elevation, fiber conduit locations, an concrete backfilled utility sleeve required a nearly wholesale redesign of the proposed storm drainage collection and piping system to maintain WSDOT required gutter spread and conveyance requirements. Efforts included multiple site visits, utility potholing coordination and support, redesign iterations as new conflicts were found and constant coordination with WSDOT and the City of Quincy during the resultant construction schedule extension.”

Other matters

A new student representative to the City Council was sworn in, Eduardo Diaz, a junior at Quincy High School. After the meeting, Diaz said one reason he wants to serve as junior student representative is his ambition to go into politics as an adult.

The senior student representative is Nora Medina.

The City Council approved a proposal to spend $1,400 more than planned on a new sewer camera van. The purchase had been approved by the council in June. Now, with the approved upgrade to a roomier box van, the cost of the vehicle and equipment is $195,000.

A purchase of software for employee performance evaluations was OK’d at a cost of $2,700.

The council approved a motion to have Rotschy Inc. install an 8-inch water main along 6th Avenue NE for 201 feet, before the road is extended north to Road 11 NW at a cost of about $14,000.

Mayor Paul Worley said National Night Out was well attended even though the evening temperatures were high. Siebert added that turnout was a little lower than last year, and he didn’t seem to mind getting dropped in the dunk tank “about 23 times.”



Public hearings

The City Council approved resolutions setting public hearings on Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.

One hearing will be about a traffic revision along C Street SE from Fourth Avenue SE to Sixth Avenue SE. The proposal would make a two-block segment change from one-way to two-way traffic. Council member Tom Harris abstained from this vote, but the quorum of the council was maintained.

Another hearing will be about a traffic revision at the intersection of First Avenue SW and N Street SW. The change proposed is to make the two-way stop a four-way stop.

A third hearing will be held for the city’s proposed 2020-2026 transportation improvement plan. The state requires this plan be updated every year. City Engineer Ariel Belino said the transportation plan is not done and ready for public viewing, but it will be ready at the public hearing.

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com