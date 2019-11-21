Posted on Nov 21, 2019

City Council approves changes along E Street SW

At the Nov. 5 meeting of the Quincy City Council, Mayor Paul Worley began by calling for a moment of silence for two longtime city employees. Krista Allen and Merle Wilson died recently.

Council members Luke Garrison and David Durfee Jr. were absent from the meeting.

Worley opened three public hearings. The first, on the city’s ad valorem tax for 2020, drew no comments. The second, on the city’s preliminary budget for 2020, also drew no comments. The third, on E Street SW on-street parking, drew a question from Pat Connelly, stepping forward from the audience.

The on-street parking change was requested by Lamb Weston, said City Engineer Ariel Belino.

Connelly works at Central Bean on E Street SW, next to Lamb Weston, and he wanted to know whether Central Bean would be required to make similar changes to the street the business faces. He also wanted the company to be informed of such proposed changes to the street.

Brandon Mauseth, environmental manager at Lamb Weston, had said previously that Lamb Weston has been making onsite improvements to egress and is looking at possibly coordinating with the city on improvements on the street. The idea is to build on the improvements brought by the new roundabout at

F Street SW and 13th Avenue SW.

In a letter to the city, Mauseth requested the city’s support for modifications to E Street to allow parking adjacent to Lamb Weston’s front office. The company is “completing some safety and security improvements focused around employee, visitor and freight movements.” The changes include improvements to parking and beautification enhancement on the north side of E Street SW.

Mauseth also joined the discussion in the Nov. 5 hearing on the E Street SW.

Belino said it would be better but there is no time limit for similar improvements in front of Central Bean. That assurance sufficed for Connelly.

Minutes later, the City Council voted on the resolution for the project and approved it. There were no votes against it.

Officer Sergio Castillo has left the police department, where he worked as the community service officer, including animal control. He has taken instead a job as the city’s new building inspector/code enforcement officer.

The council approved a motion to advertise for hiring a community service officer. The council next approved a motion to authorize the mayor to sign an employment agreement with Castillo.

Also, the council approved a motion to advertise to hire for three new positions in Public Works. The three new utility worker positions had been discussed in a September workshop. The agenda item explained that the Public Works Department is understaffed to perform preventative maintenance.

Municipal Services Director Carl Worley said the proposed additional positions were identified for the city’s 2020 budget, and he hoped to get new hires started near the start of the new year.

A dozen engineering proposals were approved. One of the proposals was for roof repair at Quincy Senior Center. The project was awarded to Wenatchee Eagle Roofing Inc. in the amount of $26,550.

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com