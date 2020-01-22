Posted on Jan 22, 2020

City of Quincy’s 2020 state legislative priorities

1

Protect OCR funding with $2 million that has been earmarked for the city of Quincy’s aquifer storage and recovery well. This funding will be used for Phase 2 of the project in 2020 to pump treated wastewater from industrial and municipal plants into the aquifer for later withdrawal during warmer weather. This provides a method of re-using and re-claiming our wastewater.

2

Advocate for a fully funded Public Works Trust Fund (PWTF) that provides resources for municipal infrastructure. This funding is needed for upcoming installation of water and wastewater lines for residential and industrial expansions.

3

Advocate for economic development tools. The city of Quincy joins the Association of Washington Cities (AWC) in encouraging the state to reinvigorate economic development programs currently in statute that now remain unfunded, such as the Local Revitalization Fund (LRF), the Local Infrastructure Financing Tool (LIFT), the Job Development Fund (JDF), and others. Additionally, Quincy supports establishing a tax increment financing (TIF) or value capture financing program, like what is established in other states.

4

Advocate for new resources and policies to increase affordable housing both at the state and local level. Cities need enhanced tools to attract and preserve multifamily development, like changing the multifamily tax exemption program to open it to smaller cities, extending the tax exemption for continued affordability guarantees and expanding the ability to preserve existing affordable housing.

5

Preserve city fiscal health with secure funding sources. The City of Quincy joins AWC in advocating for state investment in shared revenue distributions to support essential city programs such as public safety and transportation.

