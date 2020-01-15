Posted on Jan 15, 2020

City progresses on A Street reconstruction

The city of Quincy will be working on reconstructing and paving A Street this year.

On Tuesday, the Quincy City Council voted to approve $143,500 for Gray & Osborne Inc., of Spokane, to start design work on the project, according to city of Quincy documents. The reconstruction and paving will take place on A Street southeast between Eighth Avenue Southeast and Columbia Way.

The project will include 14-foot wide lanes, an estimated four inches of hot mix asphalt over two inches of crushed surface top course and six inches of crushed surface base course, according to city of Quincy documents. It will also include piping for sewer mains and fittings, manholes, side sewers and more.

This is the design phase of the project and the city has not approved any funding for construction, City Engineer Ariel Belino said.

Tony Buhr, news@qvpr.com