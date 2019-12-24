Posted on Dec 24, 2019

City renews Port’s airport lease

The city of Quincy confirmed a lease of the Quincy Municipal Airport as businesses eye growth at the local airport.

The Quincy City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to confirm the lease of the airport to the Port of Quincy for $1 a year for the next 25 years, Quincy Executive Assistant Stephanie Boorman said. The port maintains the runway, the lights and airport’s beacon, Port Commissioner Curt Morris said. The lease was due to expire in 2020 and the port wanted to make sure it would continue to operate the airport before agreeing to allow new hangars to be built.

“We didn’t want to lease to this guy who might want to build hangars until we knew we had a renewal lease for 25 years,” Morris said. “That is what prompted us to push to the city to say, ‘Are you going to lease it to us again or not?’”

The city council vote was more of a formality as the lease agreement has a provision that allows it to be automatically updated upon request, sat Pat Haley, City of Quincy Administrator.

The port was the last agency to build hangars at the airport 20 years ago, he said. The port charges $110 a month for people to rent its hangars.

The hangars that the business owner is considering building are not large or expensive, Morris said.

“It is not a real money maker and these are going to be smaller hangars, like the ones we got,” he said.

Blake Van Dyke of Quincy has also shown some interest in building at the airport and improving the runway, Morris said.

By Tony Buhr news@qvpr.com