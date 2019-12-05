Posted on Dec 5, 2019

City to install radar speed limit signs near high school

Streets in the area of the new Quincy High School may become safer with installation of six radar speed limit signs. The Quincy City Council approved buying the signs during its Nov. 19 meeting.

The solar-powered signs together are estimated to cost up to $25,000.

Traffic safety was also the topic during the public comment portion of the council meeting, when Kelly Hobbs spoke. She said she has lived in Quincy for 30 years and had come to the council several times before to talk about the lack of markings on Quincy’s wide streets. Concerned about vehicle accidents, Hobbs said city officials had said it was the city’s responsibility to put lane markings on streets. She said it has been four and a half years, “more than enough time to care of this problem,” and she encouraged the city to act before there were any fatalities.

“The city needs to quit dragging its feet” and get this done, she said.

Chief of Police Kieth Siebert and Municipal Services Director Carl Worley replied. Worley said the markings will be painted on streets next spring, when the weather allows it.

Next, Dayana Ruiz and Robbie Martinez spoke to the council. Ruiz gave an update on activities of Quincy Partnership for Youth and its work in substance abuse prevention in Quincy Valley. Martinez gave the council a report on Youth Action Interact and its varied activities, some done in conjunction with QPY.

At the conclusion, Mayor Paul Worley responded, “If you keep one person from committing suicide, if you keep one person from using drugs or alcohol, or tobacco, you’ve done a great job. Thank you for what you are doing.”

In the public hearing for the city’s 2020 preliminary budget, there were no comments or speakers. The city is preparing its 2020 budget to be ready for approval by the council before the end of December.

In other matters before the council, an ordinance adopting an ad valorem tax, the usual 1 percent increase, carried without any votes against it.

The council also supported a memorandum of understanding with the Port of Quincy that allows the Port to investigate the design and construction of a system for alternate discharge of the city’s industrial wastewater. The city had earlier expressed its interest in working with the Port on developing alternate disposal of the wastewater, and the MOU reiterated that support.

The council also approved a motion to have city staff draft a resolution to create a method for city residents to request to be let out of the city’s recycling program. The resolution is expected to detail a waiver procedure for interested residents for a city committee to consider on a case-by-case basis.

