Posted on Dec 6, 2019

Coin toss decides mayoral election



Don Entzel won the election for mayor of the city of George by a coin toss.

The Grant County Auditor’s Office performed a recount on Tuesday, Nov. 26, of the ballots and confirmed George Mayor Gerene Nelson and her challenger, Entzel, were still tied at 28 votes apiece, plus one write-in ballot, said Dedra Osborn, Grant County certified elections administrator. The recount started at 2 p.m. and was completed about one hour later.

Grant County Auditor Michele Jaderlund then performed the coin toss, Osborn said.

The coin toss was done using a bronze ceremonial Grant County coin, commissioned for the county’s 100th anniversary, she said. The auditor had each candidate place their names in a grocery bag. Whoever’s name she pulled from the bag would get heads for the coin toss.

The auditor pulled Entzel’s name out of the bag, flipped the coin and it came up heads, Osborn said.

The results of the ballot recount and the coin toss were witnessed by Grant County Commissioner Richard Stevens and Grant County Civil Deputy Prosecutor Kevin McCrae, Osborn said.



Entzel said in an interview that he felt fortunate for winning the coin toss and for the support of half the voters in George. He wants to increase civic participation in city council meetings and to hear from the voters.

“I was fortunate enough and blessed enough and luck was on my side, and I just feel real fortunate that things went my way,” Entzel said.

The two areas of main concern for him is expanding the city’s infrastructure and traffic safety, he said.

The city is seeing a lot of growth with an added truck stop and a new hotel, Entzel said. But with growth there will be a need to expand the city’s sewer lines and the power grid.

“We got to be able to grow without creating hardships, and funding of course is always going to be an issue,” he said.

The city may need to pass a levy or utility tax of some kind to expand the sewer system, but he would want that to be a ballot measure, decided by the people, Entzel said.

The city is also seeing more congestion at the intersection of Highway 281 and Frontage Road, he said. He plans on reaching out to the state Department of Transportation and seeing what can be done to improve safety.

“That intersection is going to be a very crucial point, if you have it,” Entzel said. “And I think there are ways we can divert traffic straight into George further.”

By Tony Buhr news@qvpr.com