Posted on Oct 11, 2019

Council meeting canceled

The Oct. 1 meeting of the Quincy City Council did not meet the minimum attendance by council members, so the meeting was called off.

Only three of the seven council members were present: Sonia Padron, David Durfee Jr. and Andrew Royer. Four are necessary for a quorum.

The agenda for the meeting was not long. It appeared on Monday, Oct. 7, that a similar agenda was set up for a make-up meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com