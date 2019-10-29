Posted on Oct 29, 2019

County treasurer helps taxpayers prepare

Grant County Treasurer Darryl Pheasant in a recent news release reminded Grant County taxpayers that real, mobile home, and personal property second half taxes are due by Oct. 31.

Pheasant advised that to send payment by mail, make sure the envelope is postmarked on or before Oct. 31 to avoid being considered delinquent. A taxpayer should verify that all parcels the taxpayer intends to pay for are included on the statements.

Send the bottom-right-side coupon of the statements to pay by mail for proper crediting. A taxpayer with more than one coupon may make one check for the total taxes.

A drop box is set up outside the county courthouse next to the election ballot drop box for those tax-payers who wish to drop off their tax payment and do not need a receipt. There is also a drop box in the treasurer’s office. The office will be open during noontime Oct. 21 through Oct. 31.

To review information regarding a parcel, got to www.grantcountywa.gov. Click on Parcel Information to open TaxSifter.

Taxes may also be paid online on the county website www.grantcountywa.gov under the Treasurer’s Tab, and also in Taxsifter in the tax section in the Treasurer tab. Payments by credit cards, debit cards or Echecks can only be done through the website.

For more information on taxes, call 754 2011, ext. 4299.

By Post-Register Staff