Posted on Sep 27, 2019

Cross country runs in Yakima

The Jacks cross country team joined Highland, Eastmont, Ephrata, East Valley Yakima, Hanford, Kennewick, Pasco, Selah and Wapato at the Apple Ridge Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 21, in Yakima.

On the boys side, freshman Edgar Guzman finished twenty-first with a time of 17:54.0, and senior Oswaldo Perez finished forty-ninth with a 18:41.8 time. Sophomore Israel Perez placed 103, senior Tyler Wurl placed 109, senior Osvaldo Romero placed 110, and sophomore Ecduy Gorillo placed 137. One hundred eighty-seven runners competed in the event.

For the girls, senior Bryn Heikes placed eighth with a time of 20:03.7, and junior Jane Kennedy finished eleventh with a 20:25.2 time. Ninety runners competed in the race.

The team returns to action on Thursday, Sept. 26, against East Valley Yakima, Grandview and Toppenish at home at 4:30 p.m.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com