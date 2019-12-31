Posted on Dec 31, 2019

Dance studio creates family atmosphere

Young girls dressed in light pink tights, ballet flats and black leotards groan as Dance Instructor Valicia Valiani tells them to slide into their splits.

The young girls are students at Expressions Dance Studio, who participated in the studio’s ballet class on Dec. 11. The studio changed locations recently and is now located at 301 Central Ave., said Tina Hobson Expressions Dance Studio owner. Expressions has six instructors: Rachelle VanDyke, Valicia Valiani, Mari LeSure, Taylor Thomsen, and Tina Hobson. Each instructor teaches multiple styles and classes, Hobson said.

Expressions Dance studio opened out of necessity, she said. Hobson’s students were enrolled in dance classes at another studio in Quincy that unfortunately shut down. With the help of a few other dance moms, Hobson found a new space and a few instructors.

Expressions Dance offers a range of classes from a Mommy and Me class to ballet, jazz and hip hop. Expressions also offers lyrical, contemporary and musical theater classes. Classes are offered to anyone interested in dance, their youngest student is two and their oldest is 17. Their oldest student, Taylor Thomsen, also helps teach classes.

“It is never too late to get into dance,” Dance Instructor Valiani said. She encourages parents to take their children of any age to dance classes if they show an interest in the sport. While all ages are welcome and encouraged to join, the majority of the dancers enrolled in classes at expressions are ages 10 to 13. When signing up for classes, people should keep in mind that students do not need any prior dance knowledge.

Dancers can choose their workload, Valiana said. They can put in three hours a day if they are committed or if parents are just looking to get their kids to do a little exercise, they can take an hour-long class that meets once a week. Classes average $50 a month, but prices change depending on the class load. In January, the studio will add another class, tumbling.

Expressions has an, “awesome family feel,” Valiana said. Everyone who is able chips in when help is needed. Some parents help make costumes for the annual recital every June or for the competitions that dancers enrolled in the competition classes. Students enrolled in competition classes compete three times a year at regional competitions in Coeur d’alene, Idaho.

Along with the yearly recitals and competitions, the dancers at Expressions Dance perform at Quincy’s Farmer Consumer Awareness Day in September.

By Reese Olivia for the Post-Register