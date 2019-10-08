Posted on Oct 8, 2019

Dance team shines under lights

The 2019-2020 Quincy High School Jills Dance Team made its first public performance of the new school year during halftime of Quincy football’s 23-6 Homecoming loss Friday evening at the new QHS stadium.

The performance lasted just a few minutes and incorporated a flyer stunt held by a few bases.

Dance team members strike a pose to finish their routine during halftime of the football game Sept. 27.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register



The team performed the same routine at the Homecoming assembly just hours before in the school gymnasium, said first-year Head Coach Alondra Ramirez. “This one went a whole lot better,” she said.

The team has been practicing since July, she added. The team was announced in mid-June on the team’s Facebook page.

Ramirez, formerly the assistant coach to Alyssa Santos for the previous two years, took the position after Santos decided to step away. According to Ramirez, Santos told her to apply because she thought Ramirez would be best for the job.

Ramirez was excited to get the job, adding, “Knowing what a huge positive impact dance had on my life, I wanted to give that back to other students.”

Ramirez was on the team during her four years at QHS and was a team leader in her last two years on the squad, she said.

The squad will next perform at the Jacks’ last home game for senior night against East Valley Yakima on Oct. 18.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com