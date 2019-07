Posted on Jul 10, 2019

Death notice: Judy Weber

Judy Weber of Quincy passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Viewing will be at 10 a.m., and funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Quincy LDS Church. Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, in charge of arrangements.