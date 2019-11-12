Posted on Nov 12, 2019

Department of Ecology OKs plan for new data center in Quincy

In an announcement Oct. 23, the Washington Department of Ecology gave its green light to a Dallas, Texas-based company with a plan to build a data center in Quincy.

CyrusOne Data Center would be the eighth data center campus in Quincy. It is planned to be built at 1025 D St. NW, which is on the western side of the NTTData Western Technology Center data center.

In January this year, Cy­rusOne Inc. applied for an air quality permit.

Ecology approved Cy­rusOne for construction and operation with conditions listed detailing administration, equipment restrictions, operating limitations, maintenance and testing requirements, and emission limits.

In the technical support document issued with the approval order, together totaling 37 pages, is this summary: The 40 engine-generator sets proposed in the application are MTU Model 16V4000G84S, each with a rated capacity of 2.25 megawatt electrical (MWe) units, and the other two (2) are MTU Model 12V2000G85-TB, each with a rated capacity of 0.750 MWe. If the facility is fully built-out as planned, it will have a combined capacity of up to approximately 91.5 MWe. CyrusOne will use direct evaporative cooling units to cool the data server areas. According to the application, the cooling units are not a source of air emissions. In addition, the facility claims it will not install any other diesel engines for use as fire pumps or for life-safety purposes.

Ecology states its conclusion on page 32: Based on the above analysis, Ecology concludes that operation of the 42 generators will not have an adverse impact on air quality.

Five pages of the technical support document cover the public comments about the proposed project and the responses from Ecology. All of the comments were from longtime Quincy resident Danna Dal Porto. She was the only one to comment at the public hearing in Quincy also.

Dal Porto’s comments and questions center on her concerns over air pollution, its effects on the health of Quincy residents, and some more technical aspects of Ecology’s analysis and practices.

Ecology opened a period for public comment on the data center proposal on May 9, 2019, and it ran through June 17. An open house and hearing on the CyrusOne project was held June 13 at the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center.

At the June 13 hearing Dal Porto said, “I am here because as a Quincy resident for 39 years … I want to learn about any development that emits hazardous materials into the air we breathe.”

If the new data center is built as planned, it would fall in the middle of the range of data centers in Quincy as far as the number of generators permitted at each one.

A CyrusOne spokesman said June 13 that the company works with some of the largest companies in the world, and the Quincy data center would be CyrusOne’s 46th data center.

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com