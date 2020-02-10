Posted on Feb 10, 2020

Detectives continue to investigate Sunday shooting

As of Monday morning the reason behind a drive-by shooting on Sunday is still unknown.

At 2:59 a.m., Brian Lopez, 21, was shot from a BMW while he was walking in the area of Fourth Avenue Southeast and C Street Southeast. Detective Brad Poldervart has been working leads and is attempting to identify the BMW, Quincy Police Department Captain Ryan Green said.

Poldevart is pulling video from the surrounding businesses and getting assistance from the public, Green said.

Lopez was shot in the arm while walking back from a gas station, according to a Quincy Police Department news release. He was transported to Quincy Valley Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Lopez does not have any gang affiliation, he said. It is too early to speculate on the cause.

Major Crime Detectives found 9mm bullet casings at the scene, according to the news release. Witnesses described the BMW as having tinted windows and containing at least two occupants.

This incident is unusual for Quincy, Green said. Five years ago the city was experiencing gang activity and shootings were more common, but things have improved in recent years.

It was also lucky that the shooting occurred at 3 a.m. and that one of the bullets did not stray into someone’s house as bystanders could have been hurt, he said.

Anyone with information that can help identify the BMW and its passengers should call the Quincy Police Department at (509)762-1160 or (509)787-2222, Detective Poldervart, case #20QU0312.