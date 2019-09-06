Posted on Sep 6, 2019

District employees meeting energizes QHS auditorium

Quincy School District faculty and staff gathered in the auditorium at the new high school the morning of Aug. 29 for their annual all-employees meeting.

According to district superintendent John Boyd, who spoke at the meeting, the goal was for attendees to leave the meeting feeling thankful and with a knowledge of school year plans. The auditorium was packed, with some faculty and staff standing.

Quincy School District employees met in the performing arts center of the new Quincy High School before school started.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register



The meeting started with the Quincy High School choir performing the national anthem before Boyd introduced the QHS cheerleaders, who excited the crowd with a number of chants and routines. The energy was high from the start of the event with the crowd clapping and cheering in response to Boyd yelling, “welcome to the nicest school in the state of Washington!”

Boyd followed the introduction by recognizing the new faculty and staff in each school across the district.

The meeting agenda also included an hour-long presentation, from 8 to 9 a.m., by Boyd and board president Susan Lybbert, among others. Following the presentation, faculty and staff were invited to tour the new building on their own until about 10:15 a.m.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com