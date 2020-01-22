Posted on Jan 22, 2020

District projects wrapping up under budget

The budget for the Quincy School District’s construction projects remains positive, said CBRE/Heery Project Manager David Beaudine during a Jan. 14 school board meeting at Monument Elementary.

Some of the funds will be held in reserve for items such as furniture and other things that may be needed, especially in the high school, Beaudine added.

He also updated the board on continued work on all the schools in the district. Just a few things remain at both Monument Elementary and Mountain View Elementary. Quincy Middle School is completed with the only thing remaining a warranty issue with the roof. Ancient Lakes Elementary still needs its flooring fixed and the interior of Quincy High School should be finished by March, Beaudine said.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com