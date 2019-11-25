Posted on Nov 25, 2019

Drama Club’s first production of year: ‘Death of a Hot Sauce Salesman’

About 40 people gathered in the Performing Arts Center at Quincy High School on Thursday, Nov. 14, for the QHS Drama Club’s opening-night production of “Death of a Hot Sauce Salesman.”

The show ran Nov. 14-16 with each performance starting at 7 p.m. A fourth show was offered, a Saturday matinee at 3 p.m. Tickets were $10 for admission or $7 dollars for students. For $25, attendees had the option of purchasing a spaghetti dinner along with admission to the show for the Nov. 16 evening show only.

Abigail Castillo, playing Pepper Devine, and Hunter Clark, playing Fester N. Boyle, act in a scene of “Death of a Hot Sauce Salesman.”

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register



The show’s runtime was about 90 minutes, according to Director Dauphnie Marotto, who described the show “like a live-action ‘Clue.’” Actors looked at evidence, and with the help of the audience – who received packets with evidence – solved a murder.

All characters in the show were played by students. Lead roles included Sampson, played by Patrick White; Pepper Devine, played by Abigail Castillo; Judge Titus A. Drumm, played by Taggart Hodges; and Prescott Knight, played by Adrian Herrera.

In total, about 35 students were involved in the production. The group had been rehearsing since the beginning of October. Marotto added that almost anyone would enjoy the show, especially those interested in mystery.

Marotto, an English teacher at QHS, also directed “Dracula in Paradise” last November. She is one of two faculty advisers for the drama club; the other adviser is Choir Director Kylie Youngren. Marotto and Youngren split directing duties for the club’s two annual shows. One production occurs in the fall and another in the spring.

According to Marroto, Youngren is strongly considering a musical called “Working” for the spring show in 2020.

This year, the drama club has about 40 members headed by Taggart, the president, Vice President Grace Bews, Secretary Tucker Ronnish and Publicity Manager Briana Melburn.

According to Marotto, some students have joined the club specifically for their interest in makeup and costume design.

“We have a bunch of people who are super excited about building the sets and designing costumes,” said Marotto.

The club is also enjoying the new performing arts center in the high school and have trained three students to run the lighting during performances, said Marotto. Students controlled the lighting for all showings of “Death of a Hot Sauce Salesman.”

“We are loving the new auditorium,” said Marotto. “It’s an amazing space.”

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com