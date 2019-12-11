Posted on Dec 11, 2019

Driving a tractor across America in protest of Federal overreach

By Matt Erickson Guest Column

I plan on leaving Quincy on Election Day Nov. 3, 2020, and driving a John Deere tractor (pulling a trailer as sleeping quarters and as a mobile billboard) in a southerly and then easterly direction during the winter and coming up to D.C., to arrive there on or before March 3, 2021. That date is the 200th anniversary of the Cohens v. Virginia Supreme Court case, which I assert has steered the country off course.

The reasons for the DC Tractor Drive are:

To call needed attention to the Supreme Court case which allowed the country to be led astray, on the 200th anniversary of its ruling. The DC Tractor Drive is all about exposing to the purifying light of day the inevitable implications of that fateful court decision and how we can get that decision overturned and resume a proper course. Driving a tractor across the country at 15 miles per hour is also about sending the message, to slow down, and take appropriate stock of our present ill-fated course. Examining our present circumstances allows us to understand how we got here, so we may alter our path back to the straight and narrow course originally set by the whole of the U.S. Constitution. This is in conformance with Article I, Section 32 of the Washington State Constitution, which states “A frequent recurrence to fundamental principles is essential to the security of individual right and the perpetuity of free government.” On a more subtle level, driving a tractor across the country likewise signifies agreement with Thomas Jefferson’s agrarian viewpoint, of limited federal powers, states fully exercising their reserved powers of their own accord, citizen-legislators, and hard money. Jefferson’s view was in decided opposition to Alexander Hamilton’s preference for a strong central government that was capable of dictating uniformity among powerless states even on nonessential matters, handing out political favors to a preferential class, while promoting self-serving banks and paper currency. Finally, driving a tractor across the county is also to call attention to the plight of farm families, struggling to survive an onslaught of difficulty, especially from excessive regulatory oversight.