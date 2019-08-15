Posted on Aug 15, 2019

East Wenatchee-based pharmacy opens new location in Quincy

After months of waiting, Washington Valley Pharmacy officially opened a new location in Quincy on Aug. 5 in the shopping center south of Highway 28 along 13th Avenue SW.

The Post-Register originally reported in March that the location was expected to open in early April. With the new store still not open in the middle of summer, manager Harry Modi later said in July that the new location was waiting on city approval, adding, “We’ve done everything on our side.”

Assistant Elizabeth Cornelio, left, pharmacist Mike Patin, center, and owner Apurva Patel work at the new Washington Pharmacy in Quincy.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register



With its opening, Quincy now has an independent pharmacy, the first since Shopko, before it closed its doors in the spring due to the national retailer declaring bankruptcy. Quincy Community Health Center does have a pharmacy; however, it only serves clinic patients.

Washington Pharmacy provides travel immunizations and health packages, vaccinations, a refill reminder program, and fast and friendly service among other services, according to information from Modi. Service is also available in Spanish.

The new location, named only Washington Pharmacy, excluding Valley from the title, is under the same ownership as the East Wenatchee branch. Owner Apurva Patel said the name change was done to avoid confusing the new Quincy location with the pharmacy in East Wenatchee.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com