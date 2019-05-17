Pages Menu

Posted on May 17, 2019

Ecology takes comments on proposed data center

The Washington Department of Ecology has opened a public comment period on a proposed new data center in Quincy called CyrusOne. The comment period began on May 9 and runs through June 17.
The project is proposed to be built at 1025 D St. NW, Quincy, and includes 42 emergency generator powered by diesel.
A public meeting and hearing on the CyrusOne project is scheduled for June 13, at 5:30 p.m. at the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center. The formal hearing will begin at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.ecology.wa.gov/CyrusOneComment where you will find information about the CyrusOne project including: project documents; ways to provide comments; details of the public meeting; and contacts for questions.
Project documents are also available at Quincy City Hall and Quincy Public Library.

Post-Register Staff