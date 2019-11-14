Posted on Nov 14, 2019

Election: Hospital levy close; tie in George; Ybarra far out front

Two questions remain in the General Election: Who will be the next mayor of George, and whether the local hospital district’s supplemental levy proposition will pass. The most recent ballot count, done Friday, Nov. 8, left both elections up in the air.

Grant County Public Hospital District 2’s Proposition 1, for an operations and maintenance levy of $875,000 to be collected in 2020, appeared in doubt in the first count. Yes votes amounted to 56 percent and no votes 44 percent. The measure requires 60 percent of voters in favor to pass.

But by the end of the week, the yes votes inched upward, leaving open the possibility for passage of the hospital’s supplemental levy. As of Nov. 8, voting on the proposition was 59.65 percent yes, and 40.35 percent no.

In the election for mayor of George, challenger Don Entzel held a small lead over incumbent Gerene Nelson, 53 to 47 percent in the first ballot count. That count included only 36 ballots. By the end of the week, 57 ballots had been counted, and the two candidates were tied at 28. There was one write-in vote.

George’s local Proposition 1, a sales and use tax for transportation improvements, for 0.2 of one percent on retail sales within the city, garnered support. The latest count showed 68 percent for, 32 percent against.

In the election for the director 4 position on the Quincy School District board, Jack Foglesong held a substantial lead on Henry Hernandez, 65 percent to 35 percent respectively, as of Nov. 5. The most recent count narrowed the gap: 61 percent for Foglesong, and 39 percent for Hernandez.

Voters showed widespread support for Alex Ybarra, running to complete a term in the Washington House of Representatives. Voters in Grant County supported Ybarra by 79 percent and Steve Verhey by 21 percent in the Legislative District 13 race. Across LD13, support for Ybarra was only slightly lower: Ybarra votes constituted 76 percent of the total, and Verhey votes 24 percent as of Nov. 9.

Grant County’s law and justice Proposition 1, a sales and use tax for criminal justice funding, put forward by the Grant County Commission, also won support. The latest tally showed 62.6 percent in favor and 37.4 percent against.

The General Election was Nov. 5. A number of elections for local offices drew only one candidate, the incumbent in most cases, including for the Quincy School District board, city council in George, city council in Quincy, hospital district board, cemetery district commission, port district commission, and fire district commission.

The county election office estimated it had 120 ballots left count.

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com