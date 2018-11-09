Posted on Nov 8, 2018

Events for Veterans Day

Veterans Day is Sunday, Nov. 11. U.S. flags will be placed in Quincy Valley Cemetery on Monday, Nov. 12, weather permitting. Quincy public schools will be closed on Nov. 12.

‘The Soldier’s Forgotten Voice’

The public is invited to a special Veterans Day presentation at the Pioneer Church on Sunday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m. Hank Cramer, noted Northwest folk singer, will present “The Soldier’s Forgotten Voice” in song and historical anecdotes. The presentation will include music from every major conflict in United States history, specifically focusing on the personal story of the soldier. The concert is free to all members of the Quincy Valley Historical Society & Museum; $5 donation for guests.

Turkey bingo

The Quincy Valley Lions Club will hold Turkey Bingo on Sunday, Nov. 11, at the Quincy Valley Business & Conference Center, 115 F St. SW, Quincy. The doors open at 1 p.m., and games begin at 2 p.m. at $1 per sheet. There will be 30 games and turkey prizes. Concessions available. A portion of proceeds will benefit local veterans.

School assembly

A Veterans Day assembly is planned in Quincy at 9 a.m., Friday, Nov. 9, at Pioneer Elementary School. Any veterans in the community are invited to attend the assembly to show them gratitude for their service.

Parade

On Sunday, Nov. 11, American Legion Post 28 will host its 22nd annual Veterans Day Parade. The purpose of the parade is to honor America’s veterans, past and present. The theme of the parade never changes, “Freedom is not free, it is bought and paid for by America’s veterans.”

All veterans organizations and any other organization that would like to honor veterans are invited to attend. The parade will assemble at 10:30 a.m. in front of the Grant County courthouse and will step off at 10:45.

All participants and any other veterans in the area are invited to the Post home at 276 Eighth Ave. NW, Ephrata, after the parade for a luncheon of soup and sandwiches hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary.

For more information, contact Mike or Jane Montaney at 754-4889.

Galloping Breakfast

The Galloping Breakfast will be held 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 3, at the American Legion Post, 276 Eighth Ave., Ephrata.

This is an opportunity to come down to the Post anytime between 8 a.m. and noon to get a great all-you-can-eat breakfast for just $5, or $3 for members with a 2019 membership card.

The Post will be open to the public on this occasion. For more information, call Mike or Jane Montaney at 754-4889