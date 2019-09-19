Posted on Sep 19, 2019

Fall into history with Quincy Valley Historical Society & Museum

If you haven’t been to the Quincy Valley Historical Society & Museum heritage site lately, you could be missing out. There are plenty of events to keep you busy this fall season.

Currently, the museum is featuring its new exhibit titled “Hope and Hard Work,” which focuses on the many people who made this Quincy Valley great with their hard work, dedication and grit.

“Hope and Hard Work” will offer hands-on activities for people of all ages to demonstrate how food was harvested long ago, and an augmented reality app (farmAR) enhances the exhibit using pop-out narrations. The exhibit is free and is found in the new Heritage Barn. This exhibit runs through Nov. 16.

This coming Saturday, Sept. 21, Candace Huffman will host a workshop called “Think Out of the Box” for local and family historians. Huffman will be demonstrating how to find information that is lost in family history.

“Candace Huffman is from a family of Quincy pioneers,” said Harriet Weber, director of operations for QVHSM. “She is a published author and has written two books through WSU Press. For the past 20 years, she has researched about Native American women in the Bellingham area who were married to white men and has told their forgotten stories.”

On Sept. 28, the second annual Celebration of Cultures starts at 10 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m. There will be music, dance and art represented from nearly all corners of the globe. This is a free event, but food tasting is $2.

“We love it,” said Weber. “It brings our community together.”

Entertainment will be sponsored by the Port of Quincy. There will be people making food from Mexico, El Salvador, Germany, Japan, England and Netherlands, and there will also be Basque food from Spain. Of course, there will be freshly made apple cider.

At 2 p.m., there will be free ice cream from a churn fashioned by the Erickson family of George. At 2:30, there will be a “Ceremony of Oneness.” There will be people carrying flags representing the countries of their origins in a short parade. The parade will end with a local Boy Scout troop presenting the color guard, and the American flag will be flown. The Quincy High School Spectrum Choir will sing the national anthem.

Currently, the museum exhibit inside Reiman-Simmons House is also undergoing a renovation and will be unveiled in late fall. The theme will be “Quincy Opportunities Unlimited.” It will focus on opportunity makers and seekers in the Quincy Valley from the early 1900s to the present.

“I am very excited about the new things happening at the museum,” said Weber. “We would love people to join us and come visit us.”

Don’t forget to catch Mick Qualls, a historian from Ephrata, who will present “Ben Snipes: Northwest Cattle King,” as part of the QVHSM 2019 speaker series. The story of this entrepreneur and cattleman will be brought to life by Qualls on Nov. 10, at the Pioneer Church starting at 4 p.m. The church building is also within the Heritage Park, at 415 F St. SW, along Highway 28, in Quincy.

To view more information about the Quincy Valley Historical Society and Museum, visit its new and improved website at qvhsm.org. To contact the historical society by phone, call 787-4685. Scheduled hours are Friday and Saturday 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

By Tammara Green, For the Post-Register