Posted on Oct 7, 2019

Fancher talks about reclassification process at school board meeting

At the Sept. 24 Quincy School District board meeting, Quincy High School Athletic Director Brett Fancher detailed the process of reclassification over the next several months.

About a dozen attended the meeting in the transportation building, including Buildings and Grounds Director Tom Harris and QHS Principal Marcus Pimpleton. All board members were present, including the student representatives.

Fancher shared three documents with the board; the first, projected adjusted enrollment for the 2019-2020 school year; the second, the timeline of the process and considerations; and the third, projections of each league and team placements considering adjusted enrollment.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association will provide adjusted enrollment numbers to schools across the state on Nov. 25. The adjusted enrollment considers the percentage of students receiving free and reduced lunches at the school above the statewide average. The WIAA will use data from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.

The document Fancher provided projects Quincy High School’s adjusted enrollment coming in right under 400 for grades 9-11, placing the school under the 450-899 range for 2A classification. Graduating seniors are not counted in the school’s enrollment data for classification purposes.

Even if Quincy falls into the 1A class, it will have the option to remain in the CWAC at the 2A level. That decision must be made by Jan. 10, 2020, said Fancher.

“We want Quincy kids to enjoy success,” he added.

Leading up to that decision, Fancher will present to the Quincy Rotary Club and consult with community members, coaches and administrators. The district superintendent, John Boyd, makes the final decision in January. However, prior to then, Fancher will provide a recommendation in December based on those work group meetings and community opinions.

“The purpose is to engage with the stakeholders,” Fancher said.

Boyd added during the meeting that moving to a new league requires a two-thirds vote from the new league.

“Just expect that things could change,” he added.

In other matters, student representatives Eduardo Diaz and Taylor Thomsen shared new ideas for senior traditions.

“We’re trying to break in the high school and make it our own,” said Thomsen.

Diaz also shared that some students feel frustrated that they cannot use all available spaces in the school because they are blocked off. Thomsen echoed this frustration, and school board president Susan Lybbert thanked them for expressing their concerns.

At the end of the agenda, the board entered a work session just before 6:10 p.m. and discussed teaching strategies to improve math scores in the district. Board members then discussed adjustments to the board work plan for the academic year, which will be reviewed before the plan is finalized, according to Boyd.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com