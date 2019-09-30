Posted on Sep 30, 2019

Farmers market continues growth in third season

On Saturday, Sept. 21, Quincy Farmers Market held its last market of the season, finishing its third year at Quincy’s Lauzier Park.

According to market co-president Micaiah McCreary, this year’s market introduced new vendors, including 509 Bierwerks, from Wenatchee, and a few other crafts and soap vendors as well. However, some vendors did not return to the market due to staffing shortages, said McCreary.

Local produce, crafts and music are staples of the Quincy Farmers Market, held in Lauzier Park from June through September.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register



She also added that attendance this season was the same, if not more than previous years. This season, organizers started using a counter to keep track of foot traffic, something they had not done in the past. Each market averaged 500 to 800 people, according to McCreary. Some market goers come from Seattle, and others were from out of state visiting family, she added.

“It’s such a large setting that you don’t really think there is that many people that are here,” said McCreary.

First-time market vendors Lori Davis and Susan Nichols shared a tent space. Davis, owner of Little Bee Soaps and Honey, said her first market season went well. Nichols, owner of Stitch By Stitch, enjoyed meeting new people, adding, “If you stick with it, it gets better.” Both said they would be returning next season.

As for the market, McCreary said it would return for a fourth season. She hopes to look into the budget to see if they can pay entertainers and see if more food vendors will return. Currently, food vendors have to pay a nearly $100 fee to sell food in the market. This has kept away some food vendors, and McCreary hopes to speak with the Grant County Health District about the issue; it is the agency involved with the fee.

According to McCreary, the market was not affected by the temporary closure of the intersection of State Route 28 and 13th Avenue SW in July. The intersection – key access to Lauzier Park – closed for construction of a roundabout for about two weeks and reopened on July 19.

She said the timing of the closure worked out with the market’s first and third Saturday schedule, adding, “We haven’t noticed a difference at all.”

McCreary is excited for next year’s season and is curious to see how the community continues to support it.

“We just want to thank our vendors, our entertainment and the community for supporting and coming out to the market all season,” she said.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com