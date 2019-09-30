Posted on Sep 30, 2019

FCAD 2019 Tractor Pull events

Twenty competitors gathered in Quincy on Sept. 14, Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day, for the tractor pull competition. Listed below are the winners for each of the 18 events, provided by Diane Valentine.

2,500 6 mph

1st Jane Gerth AC/CA Super 248.69

2nd Luke TeVelde AC/D10 228.57

3,000 3 mph

1st Don Weil Farmall Super C 242.61

3,000 4 mph

1st Don Weil Farmall Super C 251.68

2nd Randy Valentine Oliver 66 244.77

3rd Lindsey Waters Farmall 230 235.08

4th Dan Gerth AC Super CA 221.42

5th Don Weil Farmall Super C 219.22

6th Roger Gregory Ford 800 217.16

3,000 6 mph

1st Luke TeVelde AC D10 288.66

2nd Roger Gregory Ford 800 285.53

3rd Randy Valentine Oliver 66 262.16

4th Dan Gerth AC Super CA 246.32

5th Dan Waters Farmall 230 245.76

3,000 8 mph

1st Roger Gregory Ford 800 295.92

2nd Randy Valentine Oliver 66 277.96

3rd Dan Waters Farmall 230 242

3,000 KOH 3 mph

1st Don Weil Farmall Super C 250.79

2nd Luke TeVelde AC D10 250.53

3rd Randy Valentine Oliver 66 246.41

4th Dan/Lindsey Waters Farmall 230 246.13

5th Roger Gregory Ford 800 243.64

6th Dan Gerth AC Super CA 211.27

3,500 3 mph

1st Dean Gerke Massey Ferguson 65 258

3,500 4 mph

1st Randy Valentine Oliver 66 295.82

2nd Dean Gerke Massey Ferguson 65 250.96

3rd Dan Waters Farmall 230 DQ speed

3,500 6 mph

1st Scott Hodges Ford 800 301.22

2nd Roger Gregory Ford 800 289.46

3rd Dan Gerth AC/WD 272.72

4th Grant TeVelde AC WD-45 290.24 DQ dropped wt.

3,500 8 mph

1st Scott Hodges Ford 800 338.69

2nd Roger Gregory Ford 800 284.13

3rd Randy Valentine Oliver 66 274.78

3,750 KOH 3 mph

1st Don Weil Farmall 300 295.4

2nd Dennis/Jane Buys AC WD 283.44

3rd Grant TeVelde AC WD-45 282.74

4th Dan Gerth AC WD 275

5th Dean Gerke Massey Ferguson 65 266.02

6th Roger Gregory Ford 800 261.2

3,750 8 mph

1st Scott Hodges Ford 800 316.08

4,000 3 mph

1st Kyle Poldervart AC WD 285.34

2nd Dean Gerke Massey Ferguson 65 230.56

3rd Dale Buys John Deere 435 206.32

4,000 4 mph

1st Dan Gerth AC WD 315.1

2nd Grant TeVelde AC WD 45 279.65

3rd Sally Weil Farmall 300 277.27

4th Dale Buys John Deere 435 277.13

4,000 6 mph

1st Dan Gerth AC WD 305.74 coin flip

2nd Scott Hodges Ford 800 329.46 coin flip

3rd Grant TeVelde AC WD45 292.08

4,500 3 mph

1st Dean Gerke Massey Ferguson 65 260.8

2nd Dennis/Jane Buys AC WD 255.5

3rd Don Buys John Deere 435 255.37

4,500 4 mph

1st Dan Gerth AC WD 302.73

2nd Don Buys John Deere 435 277.13

5,000 4 mph

1st Don Weil Farmall Super C 316.13

Exhibition

Kyle Poldervart John Deere 7020 Full Pull

Exhibition

DJ Calloway Ford F250, 5.9 Cummins,

3.0 smooth bore turbo Full Pull