Posted on Aug 22, 2019

FCAD quilt show accepts entries

For all you quilters out there, put in the last stiches or pull them out of the closet, because it’s almost show time: Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day is Sept. 14. Quilts can be dropped off at Washington Trust Bank in Quincy Sept. 10-13. The bank has registration forms as well. There is no limit to how many quilts a person can enter.

The display will be at the former high school’s cafeteria, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Last year there were about 40 quilts for the public to admire. They are not for sale unless the buyer approaches the quilt owner personally. For more information, contact Marlis Downs at 509-989-6827.

By Jaana Hatton, For the Post-Register