Posted on Sep 30, 2019

FCAD Quilt Show draws many admirers

The 2019 Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day Quilt Show had 16 quilts on display, and, as usual, the show attracted a lot of viewers.

Marlys Downs has run the Quilt Show for four years.

Last year there were about double the number of quilts entered in the show. There is no entry fee and no limit on the number of creations a quilter can enter in the show.

The annual Quilt Show at Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day displayed the handiwork of local quilters.

Photo by Dave Burgess/Post-Register



The show is not a competition, but Downs awards ribbons based on voting by people who walk through, view the quilts and turn in a voting slip. Downs gives nine ribbons, three in each of three categories: favorite colors, most work, and overall favorite.

This year, Bernice Buys had a great showing, winning five ribbons.

“Clearly people love Bernice’s quilts,” Downs wrote in an email.

The quilts hang on stands provided by Laura Estes, who runs a quilt store, Downs said.

A fidget quilt done by Tanya Molitor was one of the smaller quilts on display, and had interesting things sewn into it. It is designed to be held by an individual, perhaps one with dementia, to give them activities with their hands.

The Quilt Show also welcomes young quilters. This year, Emma Foley, 14, entered a large quilt with lots of purple and lavender.

2019 FCAD Quilt Show winners

Most Work Category:

1st Mandy Ottley

2nd Bernice Buys

3rd Bernice Buys

Favorite Colors:

1st Bernice Buys

2nd Bernice Buys

3rd Janiel Kikuchi

Overall Favorite:

1st Bernice Buys

2nd Audrey Seaberg

3rd Janiel Kikuchi

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com