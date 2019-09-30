FCAD Quilt Show draws many admirers
The 2019 Farmer-Consumer Awareness Day Quilt Show had 16 quilts on display, and, as usual, the show attracted a lot of viewers.
Marlys Downs has run the Quilt Show for four years.
Last year there were about double the number of quilts entered in the show. There is no entry fee and no limit on the number of creations a quilter can enter in the show.
The show is not a competition, but Downs awards ribbons based on voting by people who walk through, view the quilts and turn in a voting slip. Downs gives nine ribbons, three in each of three categories: favorite colors, most work, and overall favorite.
This year, Bernice Buys had a great showing, winning five ribbons.
“Clearly people love Bernice’s quilts,” Downs wrote in an email.
The quilts hang on stands provided by Laura Estes, who runs a quilt store, Downs said.
A fidget quilt done by Tanya Molitor was one of the smaller quilts on display, and had interesting things sewn into it. It is designed to be held by an individual, perhaps one with dementia, to give them activities with their hands.
The Quilt Show also welcomes young quilters. This year, Emma Foley, 14, entered a large quilt with lots of purple and lavender.
2019 FCAD Quilt Show winners
Most Work Category:
1st Mandy Ottley
2nd Bernice Buys
3rd Bernice Buys
Favorite Colors:
1st Bernice Buys
2nd Bernice Buys
3rd Janiel Kikuchi
Overall Favorite:
1st Bernice Buys
2nd Audrey Seaberg
3rd Janiel Kikuchi
By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com