Posted on Jul 27, 2019

Film luminaries from Quincy teach local children how to make movies

Quincy’s own Luke Grigg, a 2019 Webby Award winner and founder/director of Circle3Productions, came home to teach the Directors Camp to 13 local children in grades 3-5, along with his sister, teacher Camille Jones.

For the week, the new Community Heritage Barn was transformed into a creative studio, where students learned how to take photos, film documentaries, direct and more.

The primary goal of the camp held two weeks ago was to teach the students about different narratives in filmmaking and to improve their photography skills and technical skills using a GoPro camera.

More importantly, Grigg wanted the students to learn about telling their story through writing and then bringing their stories to life on film. They had homework, and one example was using the ChatterPix app to create their own videos as well.

“There are people who have gone on to do big things and come from a place just like this,” Grigg said. “There are opportunities that Quincy provides. It is important to me to be opening a door and helping kids realize there are other zones. Quincy has opportunities unlimited. This is just my part in providing that.”

During the class, students were learning about scenes, medium shots and close-up shots, showing emotion and setting.

“We’re learning how to be interviewed and ask people questions.,” said Mikayla Wells. “I like action/adventure films. I love going on adventures. Our family does that three times a year. I like to learn how to make film and write stories, do interviews and use the GoPro!”

Peyton Spence, left, and Mikayla Wells learn from Luke Grigg at the Summer Steam Directors Camp.

Photo by Tammara Green/For the Post-Register



Toward the end of the class, Cole Webley, a director, made an appearance and spoke to the kids about why he wanted to be a filmmaker.

“I left at 18 to be a filmmaker,” Webley said. “We watched a lot of good movies. Our family loved the cinema. Grandma loved action movies. I knew I wanted to be a filmmaker. I took a theater class in video production at Quincy High School. I would practice. I started making short films in high school with my little brothers. I make films I want to see. When you set out to do that you make things that are true to who you are. Your voice comes out in your work and you aren’t trying to please other people.”

Students were also treated to a Skype session with another Quincy native, Oscar-winning costume designer Coleen Atwood.

Peyton Spence enjoyed the Directors Camp, because she got to hang out with other kids and they shared different things about each other.

“We’re learning to make our very own movies,” said Anthony Averill. “I would do it again next year. Other kids should totally join. It’s the perfect chance to learn to be a director and filmmaker.”

Georgia Card liked the fact that at the camp, she learned how to take better photos and videos.

“I have travelled all over the world both filming in and bringing film/photo education to communities that might not otherwise have access,” said Grigg. “Coming home to Quincy this past week meant something different to me. It was a journey not only of trying to give back to the wonderful community that supported me growing up, but a journey of realizing that there are many, many young creatives in our town only waiting for the opportunity to show what they can do with a little support towards their artistic interests. The youth of Quincy didn’t just surprise me with their creations this past week, they inspired me.”

By Tammara Green, For the Post-Register