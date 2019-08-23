Posted on Aug 23, 2019

Fire district begins construction in Trinidad

Construction of a new station for Grant County Fire District 3 began last week in Trinidad, according to Chief Don Fortier.

The Post-Register reported in March the fire district’s plans to build the new facility after being awarded a Strategic Infrastructure Program grant from Grant County. The project is slated to be completed in a six-month timeframe, according to Fortier, slightly ahead of the estimated opening of spring 2020 previously reported.

The new, 4,500-square-foot facility will house three trucks that are currently scattered around the Crescent Bar and Trinidad areas. The district keeps a fire engine in Crescent Bar and a wildland engine and a water tender in a rented shop in Trinidad, according to Fortier. When it is done, the new building will consolidate all of the equipment in one location, at Road 9.8 NW and Road W.9 NW.

The area has been protected by the spread out equipment since fall 2016. The former Station 37 was demolished by the owner, Grant PUD, in late 2016 as part of Grant PUD’s redesign and renovation of the Crescent Bar recreation area.

The fire station project is funded by the SIP grant of $187,500, a loan of $62,500, an additional loan, and GCFD3 reserves. In total, the station will cost about $600,000, Fortier said.

This is not the first grant the district has been awarded. Most recently, GCFD3 was given a grant to hire two full-time firefighters for three years in the summer of 2017.

The new facility will be large enough for resident firefighters, but the living quarters will not be complete at the same time as the rest of the station, said Fortier, adding, “we’re just building the shell right now.” He is unsure when the residence portion of the station will be completed, or when resident firefighters will be assigned there.

After the completion of the new facility, the district has no other projects planned in the near future. “This is probably it for the year,” Fortier added.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com