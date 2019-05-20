Posted on May 20, 2019

Fire district captain earns prestigious certification



The two-week courses are held at the academy’s campus in Maryland. The intensity of the two-week courses is magnified by the follow-up requirement of an applied research project relevant to the student’s home department, and must be completed within six months of completing the classroom portion for three of the four years. In the fourth year, one of the papers written is presented and defended to a panel of educators at the academy, according to a press release.

Captain Hille completed the four classes and accompanying research papers within the time allotted with high scores on all projects involved.

Acceptance into the Executive Fire Officer program requires applicants to be at or looking to be at the Chief Officer level, and have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree. Additionally, the Fire Chief must provide a statement of organizational commitment to support the student in completing the courses and the applied research projects. During the four-year period Captain Hille had the full support of the Grant County Fire District 3 Board of Commissioners, Chief Don Fortier, and the entire staff of the district, according to a press release.

“I never would have been able to complete this course without the support of the Fire District Board, the staff and volunteers who filled in while I was away at classes. But most of all, I am grateful to my wife and family for their support during the weeks away as well as the hundreds of hours completing the research papers at home,” Hille said in a press release.

Captain Hille is the first member of GCFD3 to attain this certification and one of only 206 that have achieved it in Washington, the press release stated.

Captain Dale Hille shows his certificate from the National Fire Academy.





Submitted photo

After an intense four-year course of study, Grant County Fire District 3’s Captain Dale Hille has attained the prestigious Executive Fire Officer designation from the National Fire Academy, the district announced.

The National Fire Academy administers the Executive Fire Officer program, which provides senior fire officials with a broad range of instruction in fire and emergency services administration. Students in the program sharpen professional skills and develop thoughtful solutions to issues through a series of four graduate-level courses, according to a press release.

Post-Register Staff