Posted on Sep 3, 2019

Fire district installs electric sign

Grant County Fire District 3 recently installed a 3-foot by 8-foot, full-color LED reader board sign in front of Station 31 at 1201 Central Ave. S in Quincy.

The fire district says the sign was fully funded by a SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response) grant from Federal Emergency Management Administration at a cost of $31,000.

The sign will be used primarily for recruiting and retention efforts in accordance with the criteria of the grant. The public will also see other messages displayed on the sign, such as fire prevention items to help reduce community risks, celebrations of firefighter achievements, and emergency messages, as warranted, according to GCFD3

With traffic volume of more than 6,000 vehicles passing the station daily, messages will be seen by many, and GCFD3 aims to see an increase in volunteer firefighter recruitment, along with a reduction of community risk factors.

Post-Register Staff