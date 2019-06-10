Posted on Jun 10, 2019

Fire district takes large delivery of canned water

Grant County Fire District 3 in Quincy recently took delivery of 22 pallets stacked high with canned water – donations from Anheuser-Busch, a major brewing company.

A semi-truck delivered the water on May 30, more than 2,000 cans of water, according to Chief Don Fortier.

The water is for volunteer firefighters to drink when out fighting wildfires – it is sweaty work in the summer heat.

“It’s a good thing for all the volunteers,” Fortier said.

Fortier pointed out that all the district vehicles have ice chests so there is cold water at each truck ready every day, he said.

Chief Don Fortier and Deputy Chief Tony Leibelt display the cans of water, each with the Anheuser-Busch logo on it and in block letters “water.” The contents were in fact water, not beer.

By Dave Burgess/Post-Register



Fortier said he applied for the water also because the district facility at 1201 Central Ave. S. has a forklift and the space to store the pallet loads of water.

The Quincy fire station was the only one named as receiving a shipment of the Anheuser-Busch canned water in the state of Washington in May. It will serve as a distribution point for neighboring volunteer firefighting groups, and probably about two of the pallets will remain in Quincy.

The rest of the canned water will be picked up by other districts and departments in Grant County, Douglas County and Chelan County, and maybe further away, Fortier said.

In a combined handout, Anheuser-Busch and the National Volunteer Fire Council provided the following information.

In May, Anheuser-Busch planned to deliver approximately 300,000 cans of emergency drinking water to 26 of the country’s volunteer fire departments, in partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC), to provide critical hydration to first responders in advance of wildfire season.

Anheuser-Busch announced the expansion of its 30-year-old emergency drinking water program in April, and the company has committed to donating 1 million cans of clean drinking water in support of volunteer fire departments in 2019.

“Eighty-three percent of the nation’s fire departments, which protect our communities from hazards of all kinds, are all- or mostly-volunteer,” said Steve Hirsch, Chair of the NVFC. “Funding for needed resources is a constant challenge for many of these departments, making this donation even more important as it directly supports the health and safety of our firefighters and the communities they serve.”

“As the country faces more natural disasters, like wildfires, preparation plays a major role in ensuring fire departments across the country have the resources they need to protect their friends and neighbors,” said Adam Warrington, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility at Anheuser-Busch. “In the same way we have utilized our production strengths to can water throughout the year to support our communities at a moment’s notice, these water donations – in advance of wildfire season – will provide critical hydration to help our nation’s volunteer firefighters stand ready for our communities in times of need.”

The program will also implement a rapid-response approach to support volunteer departments nationwide actively fighting wildfires throughout the year. Starting in June, volunteer fire departments across the U.S. will be able to request Anheuser-Busch emergency drinking water through the NVFC for their immediate or upcoming wildfire response needs. Additional information will be available at www.nvfc.org/water.

Anheuser-Busch has a longstanding tradition of providing emergency drinking water and supplies for disaster relief efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross. Every year, the brewer periodically pauses beer production to can emergency drinking water, to be ready to lend a helping hand during natural disasters and other crises. Since 1988, Anheuser-Busch and their wholesaler partners have provided more than 80 million cans of water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters nationwide.

By Dave Burgess, news@4n5.ecc.myftpupload.com