Posted on Nov 19, 2019

Fire district wins award for management excellence

Grant County Fire District 3 recently won a prestigious Management Excellence award from the Washington Fire Commissioners Association, according to the district.

The district cited a number of examples from the past couple of years of the district’s excellence in administration and fiscal responsibility.

1) succession planning with the advent of and hiring a deputy chief of operations. The deputy chief position was created within the operating budget.

2) two career firefighters hired utilizing a grant. The additions give GCFD3 something new – career staffing seven days a week.

3) growth of the resident firefighter program, helping ensure first out emergency vehicle staffing and providing 24-hour response from three stations.

4) a grant obtained for volunteer recruit and retention incentives in the form of tuition assistance for higher education, personal protective clothing, and an electronic reader board.

5) the Multi-Purpose Live Fire Training Facility was completed largely with a grant, improving training opportunities for GCFD3 and nearby districts. The district funded its portion for the project through its operating budget.

6) purchase of two new engines, one to replace a destroyed engine, and one to replace an aged engine in the fleet that does not meet standards anymore. The district’s financial responsibility in the purchases was covered by reserve funds accumulated over 20 years.

7) construction of a fire station in the Crescent Bar Resort area to replace a leased facility that was demolished. The district won a Strategic Infrastructure Project grant of $125,000 for the new building and used reserve funds gathered over 20 years. No additional debt was taken on for the project.

Post-Register Staff