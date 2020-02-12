Posted on Feb 12, 2020

Five Jacks wrestlers finish top five at district tournament

Five Quincy wrestlers advanced to the 2A regional championships after the district tournament in Ellensburg on Feb. 7 and 8.

Sophomore Israel Perez finished third in the 126-pound weight class, senior Oswaldo Perez placed fifth in the 152-pound class, senior Alex Bonilla placed fifth in the 160-pound class, junior Mykenzie Realme finished third in the 170-pound class, and senior Ruben Vargas placed second in the 220-pound class.

Miles King/Post-Register

Junior Mykenzie Realme puts an opponent in a chokehold. Realme finished third in the 170-pound class.

Those who finish in the top five advance to the regional tournament to be held in Spokane on Feb. 14 and 15. To qualify for the Mat Classic, the state tournament, the Jacks must finish in the top four at the regional competition this weekend.

Although just five Jacks’ wrestlers qualified for the regional meet, Head Coach Breck Webley said he was happy the wrestlers got some experience in the postseason, especially the younger, less experienced wrestlers.

The Jacks will continue to fine tune their moves and strategies during the next week of practice, Webley said. He is confident the Jacks can make it through to the state tournament because they will see a lot of familiar opponents from the CWAC.

“I think they all have a really good opportunity to make it to state,” Webley said. “Now it comes down to just wrestling and making it happen.”

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com