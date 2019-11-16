Posted on Nov 15, 2019

Food bank sees continued support from community

On Friday, Nov. 8, Sunland resident Jo Glenn visited the Quincy Community Food Bank to deliver food and cash donations. Glenn totaled $915 in cash and checks, along with 162 pounds of food donations.

Glenn makes donations bi-annually, once in the spring when she hosts a women’s show in Sunland and the other during the fall when she hosts a Halloween party. Glenn explained that neighbors drop off donations for the week leading up to her party, which she then takes to the food bank.

“Sunland is very generous,” she added.

Jo Glenn, of Sunland, at right, presents donations of food and cash to Teri Laney, manager of the Quincy Community Food Bank, on Nov. 8.

Photo by Miles King/Post-Register



According to Glenn, this was the last year she plans to host the Halloween party, but she will continue the women’s show in the spring.

Although Glenn’s donations fell short of last year’s 445 pounds of food donated, Quincy Community Food Bank Manager Teri Laney has seen an uptick in overall donations this year compared to last year, especially fresh produce and harvest, she noted. Many of the fresh produce donations come from farmers and gardens, she added.

Laney said she receives donations from Walmart in Ephrata twice per week and from Akins Fresh Market three times per week, along with other donations from Northwest Harvest.

The most consistent donations come through the summer months, but the busiest month of the year is probably November, she said. On average, Laney said the food bank collects about 3,000-5,000 pounds of food per month.

With the holidays fast approaching, especially Thanksgiving at the end of the month, Laney said there has been an increase in volunteers helping at the food bank. The food bank used to prepare holiday-themed food boxes including items such as hams or turkeys for both Thanksgiving and Christmas up until about two years ago, said Laney. Now, boxes are only put together for Christmas.

“Any donations of turkeys would be helpful for Christmas,” said Laney, adding that the food bank may do something again for Thanksgiving this year, depending on donations.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com