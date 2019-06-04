Posted on Jun 4, 2019

Former Quincy standout has strong college season

The second act of Quincy grad Cody Kehl’s college baseball career looks almost nothing like its first.

Recruited by Edmonds Community College, Kehl saw little of the good times he envisioned with the Tritons, and he transferred out.

“The coaches were really arrogant,” Kehl said.

Now with Columbia Basin College, the infielder’s freshman season saw him put up the kind of statistics that have him dreaming of more success with the Hawks next year.

Cody Kehl in 2017



Kehl batted .405 in conference play, posting a .505 on-base percentage, the latter stat aided by having 27 walks on the year. He had 49 singles, 11 runs batted in and nine doubles, striking out only nine times and stealing nine bases.

He earned a spot in the Northwest Athletic Conference’s All-Star Game, the All-NWAC second team, and the NWAC’s All-East Region’s first team. Lastly, he won the award for CBC athlete of the month for April.

Overall, his freshman season’s batting average was .395.

The team took second at its cross-regional tournament, losing their final game by one run to Mount Hood, 5-4, and missing out on the NWAC championship tournament.

Kehl credits a strong team chemistry for the Hawks’ high division ranking and record of 18-10 in league and 25-19 overall.

Such chemistry was among the items missing in Kehl’s baseball experience at Edmonds, which led him to transfer and move east. Kehl said he was one of four players to transfer out of Edmonds during his first college winter break.

Transfer rules required him to sit out a season at CBC last year, but he practiced with the team and got to know his teammates.

He has played against Edmonds twice. In the first game, he got walked three times in a 10-3 loss. The second time, the Hawks lost in a pitcher’s duel, 2-1, with Kehl going 1-for-3.

“It was definitely fun to play against those guys,” Kehl said.

Kehl added that he adapted well to the faster college game, saying that when facing stronger pitching, the competitor in himself took over and motivated him to take his game up a notch.

That seems to be the game plan next year as well, with Kehl seeking to earn East Region Player of the Year honors next season.

He finished three votes shy of this year’s winner, Yakima Valley’s Matt James.

By Sebastian Moraga, For the Post-Register