Posted on Aug 27, 2019

Four companies with opportunities featured at STEM Summit

Four industry representatives from Moses Lake, Othello and Quincy were featured presenters at the 2019 North Central Educational Services District STEM Summit last week.

William Bowen, of SGL; Stela Heuschkel, of Chemi-Con Materials Corp.; Tina Livingston, of Simplot; and Davin Peterson, of Washington Tractor in Quincy, told K-12 educators at the Summit about local STEM industries that stretch across the globe with footprints in Grant County, according to a press release.

The speakers were also asked to discuss their workforce needs and the soft skills necessary to set students up for successful employment. Heuschkel said, “every day is an interview,” a sentiment supported by Bowen and Livingston, stating that first impressions can happen at any time – be ready, and take responsibility for your actions – be a problem solver, according to a press release.

Each company on the panel has many

positions locally and globally offering competitive pay packages and tuition reimbursement plans.

Peterson emphasized the family culture within Washington Tractor and “being a team player.”

Bowen told the educators that four new youth apprentices at SGL are thriving, and mentoring these students has invigorated the entire team within SGL.

Heuschkel and Bowen explained that Chemi-Con Materials Corp. and SGL have opened their doors to students and the community this year through local career-connected learning events.

Heuschkel spoke briefly about the potential to come into these companies with little work experience, and the potential for work advancement all the way to executive positions, according to a press release.

Livingston shared that while Simplot is now a large company with global sales revenues, it has a homegrown origin, started by a young man, J.R. “Jack” Simplot, who was only 14 when he ventured into entrepreneurship.

Learn more about the Apple STEM Network at www.applestemnetwork.org.

Post-Register Staff