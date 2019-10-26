Posted on Oct 25, 2019

Four Quincy runners finish in top 10 at Wapato

In a meet last week, on Thursday, Oct. 17, on the road at Wapato, the Jacks cross country team had four runners finish in the top 10.

In the boys race, freshman Edgar Guzman led Quincy with a time of 18:14.25 and a 5th place finish. Senior Oswaldo Perez finished 10th with a 19:01.89 time.

Senior Tyler Wurl, sophomore Ecduy Gordilla-Cruz, senior Osvaldo Romero, sophomore Israel Perez and junior Kevin Calixto placed 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st respectively. In total, 21 runners competed in the race, and Wapato earned the best team score of 24. Wapato sophomore Cesar Loza placed first with a 17:25.02 time.

For the girls, senior Bryn Heikes placed 2nd with a time of 19:35.71. Junior Jane Kennedy placed 4th with a time of 20:22.83. Heikes and Kennedy were the only two Quincy runners to compete in the race. In total, 13 competitors ran the race, and Wapato earned the best team score of 25. Wapato sophomore Crystal Colin placed first with a time of 19:33.50.

The Quincy runners return to competition on Thursday, Oct. 24, at Colockum Ridge Golf Course against Ellensburg and Ephrata at 4:30 p.m.

By Miles King, sports@qvpr.com