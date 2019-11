Posted on Oct 31, 2019

Funeral notice: Ted I. Lewis

Ted I. Lewis, 77, of Quincy passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

A graveside inurnment service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Quincy Valley Cemetery.

Scharbach’s Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrange-ments.