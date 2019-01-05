Posted on Jan 5, 2019

Galbraith bows out at City Council

City Attorney Allan Galbraith said he has worked with four Quincy mayors, five city administrators and eight chiefs of police, and now it is time for him to move on. Galbraith is retiring, and he gave the Quincy City Council and city staff his farewell at the Dec. 18 meeting, though he will continue in a smaller role with certain city projects.

Galbraith said he was city attorney for almost 26 years and appreciated how council members and the city staff stood by him over the years.

“Everybody who lives here and works here really loves the city. I don’t like leaving … but it is time,” he said.

Galbraith received thanks and well wishes all around, and City Administrator Tim Snead commented that he admired Galbraith for trying to work with people and be less adversarial than happens at times in government bodies.

The new city attorney was also present and was introduced: Danielle Marchant, of the Davis Arneil law firm, based in Wenatchee. Marchant brings experience: She said she has done municipal legal work for 18 or 19 years.

In other council business, the 2019 budget was approved, and there were about 15 engineering items on the agenda.

The council also listened to a presentation by Big Bend Community College President Terry Leas and LeAnne Parton, BBCC director of development and executive director of BBCC Foundation, as the college seeks support for a capital campaign. The council asked staff about donating and were told the city can. A decision was not made Dec. 18.

By Dave Burgess, news@4n5.ecc.myftpupload.com