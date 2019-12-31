Posted on Dec 31, 2019

George budget looks healthy

The city of George’s budget is holding steady with little fluctuation.

The projected budget for next year is about $1.9 million, including capital projects, said Tina Evenson, city of George clerk and treasurer. The city’s operating budget is about $1.1 million and its capital projects for 2020 are about $775,000. The city should also have about $2.8 million in additional revenue left after all expenses are paid.

In total, the city will have an almost $4.9 million fund balance in 2020, Evenson said. It’s expenses will only reach about $2.1 million, though.

In 2020, the city of George is looking to use a $650,000 grant it received from the state Transportation Improvement Board to resurface Washington Way, Evenson said. The project will be designed this year, but construction won’t start until 2021.

There will likely also be some sales tax revenue in 2020 from the hotel being built at the Port of Quincy’s industrial park, she said.

“Sales tax revenue, it has shown a pretty substantial increase over the last few years with our own city projects,” Evenson said. “Projects like the remodeling at the school.”

In 2019, the city of George worked on a $1.5 million water main project connecting to the Port of Quincy’s industrial park, she said. The city did its first interfund loan of $500,000 from its general fund to pay for the project. The city’s biggest expenses were its water and sewer systems.

“Until recently there hasn’t been much (going on), but now with the port district there has,” Evenson said.

Outgoing Mayor Gerene Nelson said the city has tried to be conservative with its budget during her time in office.

“We tried to be frugal with the funds that we have and we have continued to reach out for grant funding to supplement our budget,” Nelson said. “We just don’t spend money if we don’t have the money to spend.”

By Tony Buhr news@qvpr.com