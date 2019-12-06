Posted on Dec 5, 2019

George Community Hall nurtures music talent, enjoyment

George Community Hall event coordinator Debby Kooy and her husband, Elliot, have been working for years to bring music to the community. They began bringing music into the community in 2007 with the first annual Bluegrass Festival. Shortly after the Bluegrass Festival the Kooys were approached to do a jam session at the community hall. This request would eventually lead to the creation of the First Friday Jam. This jam is held, as the name implies, on the first Friday of every month. In attendance at the first jam were three musicians, including the Kooys.

Since then the First Friday Jam has evolved. Musicians form a circle and play songs they all know. Anyone is welcome to come.

For musicians that are not quite as proficient on their instruments, there is a Third Friday Jam. This second jam meets on the third Friday of each month. Printed sheets of songs are passed around, and it is helpful for new musicians to be able to follow along.

People of all ages, who have been playing for years or just bought an instrument yesterday, are welcome to come and play.

Musicians in attendance at the Third Friday Jam will play slower songs, usually in two to four chords. At the November get-together, Nov. 15, musicians played a range of instruments, from acoustic guitars and banjos to mandolins and ukuleles.



Third Friday Jam in November brought musicians together for a relaxed session in George.

Photo by Reese Olivia/For the Post-Register

Third Fridays

When the musicians arrive at the George Community Hall on Nov. 15, they pull up a chair and tune their instruments.

The group is led by the Kooys. Debby gives the group “The 10 Jammandments,” a list of 10 rules or guidelines the musicians are supposed to follow – nothing too strict. All that is asked of the musicians is that they listen, stay on tempo and make sure their instrument is tuned.

After these rules are established, the first piece of printed music is passed around. At this Third Friday Jam, the songs are all country western and folk classics, including “Oh My Clementine” and Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire.”

After playing a song, the group discusses what they felt had been executed well and what needed work. If participants feel they could do better, they play the entire song again, playing it as many times as they feel is needed. The jam lasts two hours.

The environment created by the Kooys is very encouraging. They make sure each musician feels that he or she can ask questions and share their knowledge.

The next Third Friday Jam will take place on Dec. 20, when the jam will consist of Christmas music.

Concert series

The CoffeeHouse concert series began in 2004 and has since become a once-a-month event in the months of October through April. Each month, the date and band are posted on the George Community Hall website (www.georgecommunityhall.com) as well as its Facebook page. The name “CoffeeHouse” comes from the 1950s and ’60s Beatnik subculture. The Beatnik subculture was where folk artists like Bob Dylan and Pete Segar thrived.

The George CoffeeHouse invites bands of all genres with American roots to come play. These groups are always acoustic.

Each month a band that has reached out to Debby Kooy will play. This month’s band was a group called Beyond the Rain. The bands and artists travel from all over the Pacific Northwest to play in the George CoffeeHouse concert series. Every concert starts at 7 p.m., unless it is announced to begin at a different time, and has a $5 cover charge. Children 12 and under are admitted for free with adult accompaniment as a way to get children in the community excited about music.

The concert is split into two sets. During an intermission, guests are brought downstairs and served refreshments by the Georgettes.

In order to pay the bands there is a hat pass, like a church donation basket. If an concert attendee is able, $8 to $10 is encouraged.

The next CoffeeHouse concert will take place on Dec. 8. This performance is a “Special Sunday” event where musicians from three different bands will come together and play. The musicians who will be playing are Chris Luquette, lead guitarist of Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen; Nick Dumas, vocalist and mandolin player of Special Consensus; and Andrew Knapp, bassist of the Warren G. Hardings Band.

December will hold a second CoffeeHouse: The Marlin Handbell Ringers at a special time of 3 p.m. on Dec 14.

Visit the George Community Hall website or Facebook page for event dates and times.

By Reese Olivia for the Post-Register